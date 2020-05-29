NewsBusan News

Two New Cases of Coronavirus Raises Busan’s Total to 143

BeFM News

Busan has reported new cases of COVID-19 for two days in a row, both from overseas entrants.

Following confirmed patient 142 who returned from Bangladesh, a 60-year-old Dongnae-gu resident who came back on the 13th from a trip to Ecuador and started showing symptoms during self-quarantine, tested positive yesterday.

The cumulative caseload in Busan has now increased to 143 and the patient’s wife and daughter tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, a Dongnae-gu resident in his 20s broke self-quarantine and was caught through a citizen report. The city will hand him to the prosecution on charges of violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act.

