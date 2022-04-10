Two of Busan’s Main Festivals Will Take Place This Spring

Two main festivals that are a big part of every spring will take place this year.

The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held for the first time in three years this year, with dates scheduled from April 22 through May 8.

The main event will take place at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu, while a one-day event will also take place in Busan Citizens Park on the 30th.

Also, this year, the Haeundae Sand Festival also decided to bring back on May 20th its marine fireworks show, which was canceled last year.

The sand festival is slated to take place from May 20th for four days.