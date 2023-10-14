Image: DMP Partners
Two of Busan’s New Landmarks Officially Named

Busan has officially named its new landmarks, the Busan Opera House, and the Busan Concert Hall, after conducting a comprehensive survey involving over 4,300 participants.

The survey, conducted from September 11 to 22, indicated a clear preference for names that represent the region’s identity and the purpose of the performance halls.

The majority favored the names ‘Busan Opera House’ and ‘Busan Concert Hall’ for their intuitive and representative appeal.

Plans are underway to develop the concert hall’s symbols, brand slogans, and applied designs, which will be used for promotion and marketing by December.

Director of Culture and Sports, Kim Ki-hwan, expressed his enthusiasm for transforming Busan into a globally renowned cultural tourism hub, emphasizing the community’s active participation in the process.

The Busan Concert Hall is scheduled for completion and opening in 2024, while the Busan Opera House aims to be completed and open to the public by 2026.

