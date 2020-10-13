Two Performances of “Carmen” Taking Place This Weekend as Part of Busan Opera Week

Two performances of the popular opera “Carmen” by Georges Bizet will take place this weekend at the Busan Cultural Center as part of Busan Opera Week.

The first performance will take place Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. while a Sunday evening performance at 5 p.m. is also scheduled.

Audience seats have a safe distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: October 17 – 18, 2020

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Time: Oct. 17 19:00, Oct. 18 17:00

Tickets: R-seat 130,000 won, S-seat 100,000 won, A-seat 80,000 won, B-seat 50,000 won, C-seat 30,000 won

