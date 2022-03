Two performances of “Dragons” by Ahn Eun-me Company will be held at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Event Information

Date & Time: March 4-5, 2022 (Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m./ Mar. 5, 3:00 p.m.)

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 50,000 won / S-seat 30,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won

Website