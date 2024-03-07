Two Performances of Universal Ballet’s Swan Lake to be Held at Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center

The Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center presents Universal Ballet’s Swan Lake at the main performance hall at 7:30 p.m. on March 15th and at 3 p.m. on March 16th.

Swan Lake is renowned as one of the greatest masterpieces of classical ballet, featuring mesmerizing music by Pyotr Il’yich Tchaikovsky and exquisite choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

This timeless love story unfolds as Prince Siegfried encounters Odette, a princess ensnared by the evil Rothbart’s spell. With stunning scenes including a mystical lakeside dance of swans, opulent palace settings, and technically demanding performances, Swan Lake captivates audiences worldwide.

Universal Ballet’s adaptation condenses the original four acts into two acts and four scenes, enhancing the stage transitions for a more dynamic narrative. Despite these adjustments, the production retains the essence of the original while showcasing the unique interpretation and choreography of the Universal Ballet Company.

For ticket reservations and more information, please visit the Art Center website.

Event Information

Performance dates: Friday, March 15th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16th at 3 p.m.

Recommended for ages 8 and above.

Ticket prices: V seats 70,000 won, R seats 50,000 won, S seats 40,000 won, A seats 30,000 won.