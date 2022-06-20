Image: Buk-gu District Office
Two Popular Outdoor Swimming Pools Will Remain Closed This Summer

Haps Staff

Two of the city’s most popular outdoor swimming pools will remain closed once again this summer, much to the chagrin of locals looking for a respite from the summer heat.

Both Hwamyeong and Samrak swimming pools in Buk-gu will remain closed according to the Nakdong River Management Headquarters despite the lifting of social distancing measures.

Both pools have been closed since 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Nakdong River Management Headquarters said that the pools would only be opened if a new private consignment company was found.

Opened in 2012, Hwamyeong offers four pools — a large 2,500 square meter adult pool, an infant pool, and two smaller pools.

The Samrak outdoor swimming pool is located in Samrak-dong, Sasang-gu next to the Samkak Ecological Park Cultural Garden with a total area of ​​3,863 square meters.

It also has a swimming pool, a water lily pool, and a water park playground.

 

