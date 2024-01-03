Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Two Public Late-Night Pharmacies in Gimhae Begin Operations

By Haps Staff

The number of public late-night pharmacies in Gimhae will increase by one and operate at two locations. 

The public late-night pharmacy is a Gyeongnam province project to alleviate the inconvenience of citizens purchasing medicine during medically vulnerable times such as late at night and on holidays and to reduce unnecessary use of emergency rooms by patients with mild symptoms.

Last year, there was only one pharmacy in Gimhae-dong (94-16 Bunseong-ro, Gimhae-si).

Starting this year, Daecheong-dong Myeongin Pharmacy (2, Beonhwa 1-ro 79beon-gil, Gimhae-si, Center Building 2nd floor) has been additionally designated and will operate in two areas, Oedong and Jangyu, 365 days a year, even during night hours from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The two pharmacies are expected to be of great help to citizens by dispensing and selling medicines and providing medication guidance and consultation during medically vulnerable hours.

