NewsBusan News

Two Students From Dong-a University Test Positive for Coronavirus

Haps Staff

Two students who are attending Dong-a University’s Bumin campus have tested positive for coronavirus.

The students, cases 366 and 368, are said not to know each other and reportedly came down with symptoms on the 17th.

The route of infection has not yet been identified.

According to a university statement, one of them is said to have lived in the dormitory.

Dong-a University has been teaching face-to-face classes since the 14th of this month while mixing both non-face-to-face classes as well.

All access to buildings on all Dong-a University campuses have been controlled and the university has implemented non-face-to-face classes until October 4th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Named “UN75” Partner City

BeFM News -
Busan was named a “UN75 Partner City” for the 100th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) in 2045.
Read more
Busan News

Porsche Driver Who Caused Haeundae Accident Arrested, Says “Sorry”

BeFM News -
Police arrested the driver who caused a seven-vehicle collision in Haeundae after smoking marijuana.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more
Busan News

10 Illegal Accommodation Facilities Found During Summer Season Crackdown

BeFM News -
The city of Busan said it found 10 accommodation facilities doing business without operating rights during the summer vacation season.
Read more
Busan News

Police Investigation Deepens as Haeundae Car Crash Driver Was Said to be Driving More Than 140km/hr

Haps Staff -
Police found that a 7-car collision in front of the Emart in Haeundae Jung-dong Monday afternoon was caused by a driver speeding over 140km/hr in his Porsche.
Read more
Busan News

More Eco-Friendly Buses to Run on Busan’s Streets

Haps Staff -
Five hydrogen-electric buses are currently operating in Busan, with 15 more set to operate by this November.
Read more

The Latest

부산시, UN 파트너 시티 선정, UN과 협력 강화

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 UN이 2045년 UN 100주년 준비를 위해 미래방향 설정과 홍보를 함께 해나갈 파트너 발굴을 위해 100만 이상의 지방자치단체를 대상으로 공모 절차를 진행한 결과 최종 선정된 것이다.
Read more

Two Students From Dong-a University Test Positive for Coronavirus

Busan News Haps Staff -
Two students who are attending Dong-a University's Bumin campus have tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

Online Exhibition: Love 195 Series

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy an online exhibition from artist Lee Sang-yeob online as part of the 2020 Hongti Art Center Relay Solo Exhibition.
Read more

“No Brand Burger” Opens its First Busan Location in Daeyeon-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shinsegae Food has opened its first "No Brand Burger" location in Busan.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: September 21 – September 27

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Nine Must See Views in Busan

Local Destinations Busan City News -
The City of Busan has selected nine Right Place, Right Time tourist attractions that can only be seen at certain times and places across the city.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
87 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °

Dine & Drink

“No Brand Burger” Opens its First Busan Location in Daeyeon-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shinsegae Food has opened its first "No Brand Burger" location in Busan.
Read more

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea