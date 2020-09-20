Two Students From Dong-a University Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two students who are attending Dong-a University’s Bumin campus have tested positive for coronavirus.

The students, cases 366 and 368, are said not to know each other and reportedly came down with symptoms on the 17th.

The route of infection has not yet been identified.

According to a university statement, one of them is said to have lived in the dormitory.

Dong-a University has been teaching face-to-face classes since the 14th of this month while mixing both non-face-to-face classes as well.

All access to buildings on all Dong-a University campuses have been controlled and the university has implemented non-face-to-face classes until October 4th.