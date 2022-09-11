Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
Two Teens Injured After Riding Illegally in Haeundae

Two teens were injured in a motorcycle accident after riding around Haeundae illegally.

According to the Busan Police Agency on the 11th, at 11:56 pm on the 10th in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, on the road in front of the Olympic Dongsan three-way intersection, five teenagers rode their own motorcycles recklessly around the area.

Police believe that the motorcycle driven by one of the teens ran a light and made a left turn and hit another driver, who was driving in the first lane.

One of the teens showed symptoms of cerebral hemorrhage and was taken to the hospital, and original driver was also injured. The other three people were not reported to have been involved in an accident.

Four out of the five motorcycles they were riding were unregistered motorcycles, and the driver who caused the accident, was unlicensed, police said.

The police plan to investigate the drivers for violating the Road Traffic Act of driving without a license.

