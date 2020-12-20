NewsBusan News

Two Temporary COVID-19 Screening Centers to Open Today in Busan

Haps Staff

Two temporary COVID-19 screening centers will open in Busan today, with an additional six more set to open in the near future.

From today, Busanjin-gu and Dong-gu will open their facilities while Yeonje-gu will open theirs from tomorrow.

Buk-gu, Dongnae-gu, Gangseo-gu, Haeundae-gu, and Saha-gu also plan to open testing facilities, though their dates have not been announced.

Testing centers are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. though it may be different depending on the location and tests for coronavirus are free.

The Busanjin-gu location is at Amusementmaru Stadium (26 Jeonpo-ro 209 Beon-gil) near Jeonpo Cafe Street.

Dong-gu’s location is at the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station Plaza.

Yeonje-gu’s is located at the Lighthouse Plaza at Busan City Hall.

Busanjin-gu Location

Dong-gu Location

Yeonje-gu Location

