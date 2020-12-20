Two Temporary COVID-19 Screening Centers to Open Today in Busan

Two temporary COVID-19 screening centers will open in Busan today, with an additional six more set to open in the near future.
From today, Busanjin-gu and Dong-gu will open their facilities while Yeonje-gu will open theirs from tomorrow.
Buk-gu, Dongnae-gu, Gangseo-gu, Haeundae-gu, and Saha-gu also plan to open testing facilities, though their dates have not been announced.
Testing centers are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. though it may be different depending on the location and tests for coronavirus are free.
The Busanjin-gu location is at Amusementmaru Stadium (26 Jeonpo-ro 209 Beon-gil) near Jeonpo Cafe Street.
Dong-gu’s location is at the Eurasia Platform at Busan Station Plaza.
Yeonje-gu’s is located at the Lighthouse Plaza at Busan City Hall.
Busanjin-gu Location
Dong-gu Location
Yeonje-gu Location