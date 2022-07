While Busan seems to have dodged a bullet with an earlier predicted to be hit by Typhoon Aere, the current heatwave the city is experiencing is expected to last until at least Thursday.

Temperatures of over 30’C are expected for most of the week, with rain of around 30mm is expected until the 5th.

Typhoon Aere is expected to turn east towards Japan and the Kyushu region at around 9 a.m. today according to the Korean Meteorological Administration.