Image: Korean Meteorological Administration
NewsBusan News

Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Haps Staff

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.

The 10th typhoon of the season which is packing very strong winds and heavy rain has turned east which may spare the western and central parts of the country, however, Busan and Gyeongnam are still in the typhoon’s path.

Currently, Typhoon Haishen will approach near the seas in Busan at around 9 am on Monday, and head about 60km northeast of Pohang by 3 p.m.

If the direction of the typhoon changes further east, Busan and Gyeongnam are still expected to be affected by strong winds and heavy rains.

Typhoon/Heavy Rain: Emergency Response Guidelines in Korea

Flash floods and landslide warnings are likely to go into effect later tonight.

There is also heavy concern about further damage after Busan is still reeling from last week’s Typhoon Maysak which killed 2 and left a large amount of damage around the city.

Schools have already announced that all classes will be done online on Monday, while Busan Port will stop operations from 3 p.m. today.

Forecasters have predicted between 100mm-300mm of rain and strong winds that could reach up to 40m/s.

More Reading

Typhoon Maysak Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Social Distancing Until September 20th

BeFM News -
The city of Busan is extending level two social distancing for another two weeks until the 20th.
Read more
Busan News

University Student in Gijang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
According to Gijang-gun, a university student living in Gyeonggi-do, while staying at his house in Busan on the 1st of this month, visited a screening center at 3 pm on the 3rd for suspicious symptoms.
Read more
Busan News

Man Arrested for Drug Possession at Gimhae International Airport

BeFM News -
A man in his 50s was caught at a security checkpoint for drugs on his way to Jeju island.
Read more
Busan News

Typhoon Maysak Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

Haps Staff -
Typhoon Maysak ripped through the city last night leaving behind a path of destruction around Busan.
Read more
Busan News

First Coronavirus Patient Dies in Busan

BeFM News -
An elderly woman in her 80s who had passed away after battling chronic disease has also tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first such case of finding a deceased patient with COVID-19 in Busan.
Read more
Busan News

Update: Typhoon Maysak Likely to Hit Busan Coasts Around 1 a.m.

Haps Staff -
The Busan Meteorological Administration announced that Typhoon Maysak will likely hit Busan's coasts around 1 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Read more

The Latest

Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Busan News Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.
Read more

Busan Extends Level 2 Social Distancing Until September 20th

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan is extending level two social distancing for another two weeks until the 20th.
Read more

How To Watch Today’s Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Busan Biennale Online

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The opening ceremony of 2020 Busan Biennale will be held online on Saturday, September 5, 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

University Student in Gijang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Busan News BeFM News -
According to Gijang-gun, a university student living in Gyeonggi-do, while staying at his house in Busan on the 1st of this month, visited a screening center at 3 pm on the 3rd for suspicious symptoms.
Read more

Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region.
Read more

Daegu to Hold Contactless Marathon From September 27

Sports News Haps Staff -
The city of Daegu will hold an "untact", or contactless marathon from September 27 to October 17th.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan".
Read more

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea