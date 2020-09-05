Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.

The 10th typhoon of the season which is packing very strong winds and heavy rain has turned east which may spare the western and central parts of the country, however, Busan and Gyeongnam are still in the typhoon’s path.

Currently, Typhoon Haishen will approach near the seas in Busan at around 9 am on Monday, and head about 60km northeast of Pohang by 3 p.m.

If the direction of the typhoon changes further east, Busan and Gyeongnam are still expected to be affected by strong winds and heavy rains.

Flash floods and landslide warnings are likely to go into effect later tonight.

There is also heavy concern about further damage after Busan is still reeling from last week’s Typhoon Maysak which killed 2 and left a large amount of damage around the city.

Schools have already announced that all classes will be done online on Monday, while Busan Port will stop operations from 3 p.m. today.

Forecasters have predicted between 100mm-300mm of rain and strong winds that could reach up to 40m/s.

