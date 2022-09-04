Typhoon Hinnamno Predicted to Hit Busan From 9am Tomorrow

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that Typhoon Hinnamno, the 11th typhoon of the season, would land 70 km southwest of Busan at 9 am on the 6th.

The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated that the central pressure and maximum wind speed of Hinnamno at the time of landing would be 950 hectopascals (hPa) and 43 m/s, respectively.

The intensity of the typhoon at the time of landing is expected to be in the ‘strong’ category as typhoons are stronger as the central pressure is lower.

As expected, Hinnamno is the strongest typhoon that will hit Korea.

‘Sarah (951.5 hectopascals (hPa)’ in 1959, and ‘Maemi (954)’ in 2003, are the two strongest to hit the city previously.

As of 9 a.m. on the 3rd, the location of Hinnamno is about 390km southeast of Taipei, Taiwan. At around 9 pm on the 4th, it developed into a ‘super-strong’ level and moved to about 310 km northeast of Taipei, Taiwan.

Hinnamno arrived in the sea 480km south-southwest of Seogwipo-si, Jeju at 9 am on the 5th, and then continued to advance northwest and land in Busan.

Meteorological authorities in Japan, China, the United States, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are also predicting the Hinnamno route similar to the Meteorological Administration.

However, the Hong Kong Meteorological Agency’s predicted route is more western than the Korean Meteorological Agency’s predicted route and passes through Jeju.

