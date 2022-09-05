Latest Updates: Typhoon Hinnamnor (UPDATED 9:30 p.m.)

Here is the latest news on the upcoming typhoon expected to hit Busan.

LATEST UPDATES — 9:30 p.m.

— The Gimhae Light Rail will be suspended from 5 am to 2 pm on the 6th

— The Donghae Line operated by KORAIL will not be in service from 10:20 p.m. on the 5th to 3 p.m. on the 6th

— The KTX and SR trains will be operational but will likely travel at slower speeds. They will be suspended if wind gusts of 45m/s are prevalent. They advise checking their website for updates.

— Regular train service will be suspended if wind speeds reach 30 m/s

— The Busan Transportation Corporation announced that it will suspend the operation of the ground section of Lines 1 to 4 from the first train on the morning of the 6th until the typhoon dies down.

Areas affected include:

Line 1 — Gyodae Station to Nopo Station

Line 2 — Yuli Station to Yangsan Station

Line 3 — Gupo Station to Daejeo Station

Line 4 — Banyeo Agricultural Products Station to Anpyeong Station

— Bridges will be closed when wind speeds exceed 20 m/s

— The latest weather projections indicate that the central pressure of the storm is 950hPa while the maximum winds will reach 150 km/hr.

— It’s predicted to be the strongest storm ever on the Korean peninsula, as the lower the air pressure, the stronger the storm. Sarah, the previous strongest storm in 1959, was 951.5 hPa while Maemi in 2003 was 954 hPa.

— Passenger ships and fishing boats have all stopped operations in the local sea

Earlier News

— The city has been upgraded to emergency level 3, which is the highest level of emergency, from 9 am on September 5, and 7,600 employees are put into emergency response, centered on the Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

— Mayor Park canceled a scheduled trip to Paris to submit the city’s plan to host the 2030 World Expo to the Secretariat of the International Exposition Organization (BIE) in Paris to help coordinate the city’s response to the typhoon

— The Busan Meteorological Administration forecasts the city will enter the sphere of heavy winds between 6 pm and midnight, until tomorrow afternoon.

— Hinnamnor is expected to make landfall after it passes through the seas 90km west-southwest of Busan at 6 am

— 145 households in Dong-gu and Nam-gu districts have been ordered to evacuate

— In addition, 99 businesses in Marine City, Mipo, Chungsapo, and Gudeokpo in Haeundae district as well as 33 households in Saha district have been advised to evacuate

— The storm is expected to hit the Gyeongnam region around 8 a.m. and Busan at 9 a.m.

— Winds of over 40 m/s are expected and the storm is expected to be the strongest in the city’s history

— The wind speeds are predicted in the 145 km/hr to 220 km/hr range with the strongest coming in the morning

— Around 100mm to 300mm of rain is also expected, with up to 400mm in the Jirisan area and coastal regions

— Between 50mm and 100mm rain per hour is also forecast to be possible in some spots

— Winds and rain are expected to decrease around 3 p.m. when the storm moves out to the East Sea

— The operation of the Busan Metro running above ground level will be suspended tomorrow morning due to the typhoon

— City buses and taxis will operate as normal

— Most bridges will likely be controlled in the morning and will not allow traffic

— The 2022 Busan Biennale will be closed on the 6th due to typhoon Hinnamnor.

— Major telecommunication companies in South Korea have set up countermeasures to prevent any potential networking disruptions

— Over 340 flights were grounded Monday due to the upcoming typhoon

— Most public schools will change to online learning while most universities have canceled classes for Tuesday

— All vessels have been evacuated and container operations have been suspended at Busan Port

— Kori Nuclear Plant has decided to maintain 24-hour emergency operations

— The Urban Flood Disaster Information Map includes flood information and evacuation plans necessary for rapid evacuation of citizens in the event of unforeseen circumstances due to wind and flood damage

— Citizens are urged to call 119 for emergencies only and 110 for non-emergencies

— Access to Gwangalli Beach has been closed and also access to parts of the beach road will be controlled

— A light buoy has already washed up on Haeundae Beach due to the strong waves

— Waves between 3-meters and 12-meters are expected

— Officials have noted to be prepared for possible power outages

— Officials have also noted for people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid the beach and coastal areas

— The city has also recommended businesses to adjust their working hours tomorrow if possible

— There is concern that there may be heavy flooding in the Seomyeon/downtown area due to many “clogged rain gutters” in the the district

