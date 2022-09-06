Typhoon Hinnamnor: What Happened in Busan

Busan was hit by Typhoon Hinnamnor late last night and in the early morning with a fury leaving behind damage around the city.

Strong winds and heavy rain caused more damage in the city though luckily the storm’s intensity had weakened by the time it hit in the early morning hours.

Here’s what happened around the city according to early local media reports.

— All sections of the Busan Metro resumed operations from 9 a.m.

— The Gimhae Light Rail resumed operations at 10 a.m.

— The Donghae Line is still scheduled to re-open from 3 p.m. but may start earlier if the winds die down

— Bridges around the city have begun to return to normal operations

— Millak Waterfront Park took a big hit, with extensive damage to roads and shopping areas

— A large clean-up is underway as Gwangalli Beach road was covered with sand, rocks, and garbage due to the high waves

— Damage to structures at the Busan Port Container Pier was reported by the Busan Port Authority

— Operation of the pier is expected to resume soon

— Gamcheon Port also reported some damage, including downed trees

— Some businesses along Marine City’s front road have suffered extensive damage

— A YouTube VJ was swept 10-meters down the road after getting hit by a huge wave while doing a live broadcast in Marine City. Police sent the man home.

— A power outage occurred at 5:15 a.m. at the Millak Hoe Center in Suyeong, causing around 3,500 households to lose power

— Other places to report power outages were in Buk-gu, Nam-gu, and Suyeong-gu

— A man in his 50s needed to be rescued from his car in Songdo Beach after being trapped due to rushing water

— A turbine generator at Shin-Kori Unit 1 stopped at 6 a.m. due to the influence of the typhoon. It is reported that there was no radiation effect on the external environment and that the reactor is in a stable state.

— The typhoon blew off the coast past Ulsan at 7:10 a.m.

— A strong wind warning is still in effect around the region

— The strongest winds were recorded at Oryukdo at 37.7 m/s, while Buk-gu recorded 35.4 m/s and 32.2 m/s in Seo-gu

— Geumjeonggu received the most rain with 152.5mm, while Buk-gu received 147.5mm, 130.5mm in Gangseo-gu, and 129.5mm in Sasang-gu

— No casualties have been reported yet in Busan from the typhoon

— The central pressure was 955 hectopascals, similar to that of Typhoon Sarah and Maemi. It remained at a typhoon intensity of “strong” after landfall.

Outside of Busan

— The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported that a 25-year-old man went missing in Ulsan after falling into the river in Ulju-gun at 1 am this morning

— A woman in her 70’s was swept away by rapid currents in Pohang, Gyeongbuk while walking to the shelter with her daughter and husband. She was found dead about an hour later

— Amid 110 mm of hourly downpour falling in Pohang, 5 residents were rescued from a traditional market that had submerged in Oncheon-eup and a group of guests at an accommodation facility was rescued from a rooftop also in Oncheon-eup

— At least 3,400 people from 2600 households were evacuated from areas at risk of landslides and flooding in Gyeongnam, Jeonnam and Busan

— 22 cases of damage were reported in Yangsan, including power outages and flooding