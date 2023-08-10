Typhoon Khanun Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

Typhoon Khanun ripped through the city yesterday with strong winds and heavy rain.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, the total average rainfall in Busan was 35.7mm

Here’s what we know about the storm according to local media reports:

— No injuries or deaths were reported from the typhoon

— Geumjeong-gu received the most rain with over 250 mm

— Gadeok-do had the highest wind speeds at 34.9 m/s

— A man was rescued from his car after the road flooded in Gangseo-gu

— Two-way traffic on Eulsukdo Bridge was halted, and vehicle access on Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Cheonmasan Tunnel, and Shinseon Overpass was blocked.

— Restrictions were applied from around 7 a.m. on areas including the Gwangalli Beach Road in Suyeong-gu due to flooding concerns.

— Two-way vehicle traffic on 23 roads, including the Choryang Underpass, was limited from midnight.

— 242 schools were affected, resulting in three closings, one modifying its regular operating hours, and 238 schools transitioned to remote classes

— Busan Metro reopened ground sections and restored normal service from noon

— Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters reported 239 safety measures undertaken by 2 pm. Reports of windows and building exterior walls in danger, but no injuries were reported.

— Reports of fallen trees on roads occurred in Seo-gu and Jung-gu. A large tree also fell into a parking lot entrance of an apartment in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu.

— Building damages were reported in Seo-gu, Dong-gu

— 126 flights were canceled at Gimhae Airport

— An airplane en route from the Philippines to Busan had to make an unscheduled detour to Jeju for refueling. The aircraft, with 154 passengers on board, circled over Gyeongnam multiple times as a precautionary measure. It arrived in Busan three hours late.

— Service at Busan Station was disrupted with around 100 trains affected, including KTX and SRT

— Nationwide, the typhoon also resulted in the cancellation of 355 flights, 161 KTX trains, and 251 conventional trains, as well as the closure of 490 roads, 166 coastal areas, 178 sea routes, and 21 national parks around the country.

— 433 residents from 264 households in flood-prone areas have been evacuated and relocated to accommodations and relatives’ residences.

— An evacuation order was issued for nearby villages in Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun due to concerns over potential flooding of the Imgi Stream

— Entry to beaches in the Busan region was prohibited

— Despite this, a man in his 30s, reportedly intoxicated, was rescued from the sea at Songjeong beach at 1:05 a.m. after authorities were notified by an intelligent CCTV warning