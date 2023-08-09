Image: Jinju City
Typhoon Khanun Delays Opening of '2023 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night' Until the 12th

By Haps Staff

The anticipated opening of the ‘2023 Jinju Cultural Heritage Night’ has faced a one-day postponement due to the looming threat of Typhoon Khanun.

The event, which is set to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Jinju, was originally planned to take place from the 11th to the 14th of this month.

However, organizers have made the decision to reschedule it, now slated to commence on the 12th and continue until the 14th.

To ensure the well-being of the event attendees, the historical musical performance of ‘Uiginongae,’ initially slated for the night of the 11th, has been canceled.

The remaining performances, scheduled for the 12th, 13th, and 14th, are set to proceed as planned, promising a delightful and culturally enriching experience for all participants.

