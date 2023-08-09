Typhoon Khanun Expected to Be Closest to Busan Around 10 a.m.

As Typhoon Khanun moves northward, Busan saw substantial rainfall and strong winds yesterday.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, Khanun is expected to remain a “strong” typhoon until 3 am today, while it heads north towards the southern coast of Tongyeong. It is projected to come closest to Busan around 10 am.

Due to the impact of the typhoon, heavy rainfall of 40~60mm per hour is expected. The total forecasted rainfall for yesterday and today is 100~300mm, with some areas receiving more than 400mm.

Strong winds with maximum gusts of up to 40m per second along coastal areas, and 25 to 30m per second in inland regions.

Busan Metro Services Suspended Ahead of Typhoon Kanun

The Busan Transportation Corporation has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of its passengers by announcing the suspension of train operations in the ground sections of Busan Metro Lines 1 to 4.

This suspension will remain in effect from the commencement of the first train until the issuance of a special warning.

The decision comes in anticipation of Typhoon Kanun, which is expected to approach its closest proximity to Busan around 10 am. Affected sections include Line 1 Nopo-Gyodae, Line 2 Yangsan-Yuli, Line 3 Daejeo-Gupo, and Line 4 Anpyeong-Banyeo Agricultural Products Market.

Moreover, both the Donghae Line and the Busan-Gimhae Light Rail will also halt their operations, commencing from the first scheduled train.

These precautionary steps reflect the corporation’s commitment to passenger safety during potentially adverse weather conditions.

Services will be resumed promptly upon the lifting of the special warning, ensuring the swift restoration of convenient and secure transportation for the public.