Typhoon Maysak Aftermath: Here’s What We Know Happened in Busan

Typhoon Maysak ripped through the city last night leaving behind a path of destruction around Busan.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, the total average rainfall in Busan was 35.7mm

Here’s what we know about the storm according to local media reports including BeFM News:

— The typhoon warning issued in Busan was replaced with a strong wind advisory from 9 am.

— The coastal waters of Busan and the eastern part of the South Sea will have their special report changed to a high seas warning.

— Daecheong-dong, Jung-gu, the representative observation point of Busan, recorded an instantaneous maximum wind speed of 35.7 m/sec.

— Seo-gu recorded an instantaneous maximum wind speed of 39.2 meters per second, the strongest wind in Busan.

— A total of 36 roads were controlled for traffic due to typhoon Maysak moving northbound overnight. Most of the major roads have reopened starting from 6 a.m.

— Dongseo overpass, a highly congested road section during morning rush hour, resumed traffic in both directions from 6 a.m.

— Major roads on bridges such as Geoga Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Gwangan Bridge, and Busan Port Bridge have also resumed traffic from 6:20 am.

— Parts of the exterior and windows at LCT Haeundae fell into the swimming pool at Lotte Signiel Hotel and onto the pedestrian walkway. No injuries were reported.

— 27 schools, including 11 elementary, 13 middle school, and 3 high schools were unable to have either offline or face-to-face classes today due to power outages

— A large road sign fell at Jangsan 1 tunnel, causing severe traffic jams this morning.

— A steel structure fell on the road in front of the Japanese Consulate, causing one lane of traffic to close.

— A woman in his 60s died in Jangnim, Saha-gu when she was trying to repair a broken window with tape and she was hit by flying glass. She died while being transferred to the hospital after losing a lot of blood from the cuts to her left wrist and right upper forearm.

— The outer wall of YK Steel in Gupyeong-dong, Saha-gu collapsed onto the nearby road.

— A church spire from near Samsung Girl’s High School in Gamcheon-dong, Saha-gu, bent down but didn’t fall to the ground at around 6:30 a.m.

— Stairs at the Igidae promenade collapsed from the strong winds

— The drive-thru at Rodeo Drive’s McDonald’s in Haeundae suffered large damage from flying debris.

— A large number of broken windows from apartments were reported around the city

— Power outages were reported around the city, though most have had their power restored

— Marine City experienced no flooding, but heavy winds damaged the backdoor roofing and uprooted trees at Hanil Ordew

— More than 2,200 have also temporarily evacuated from their homes in a precautionary measure against the typhoon, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

— A combination of more than 800 facilities, vehicles, trees, and other types of property were destroyed, with toppled trees and other fallen objects blocking roads.

— A total of 275 people from 155 households were evacuated due to the typhoon, and the number of those who lost homes due to typhoon totaled 8 people from 4 households.

— The Busan Fire & Disaster Headquarters received a total of 305 reports related to typhoons as of 6 am today.

— At 11:50 pm last night, four people were rescued when the rooftop door was locked while fixing the outdoor AC unit on the roof of a building in Seodaeshin-dong.

— At midnight, a woman in her 40s who was reported lost in Dongcheon, Munhyeon-dong, was eventually rescued.

— At 1:20 am, two people were rescued at Oncheon-dong, Dongnae-gu, when a tree on the street fell and struck a vehicle.

— According to the statistics released by the Busan Port Authority, as of 7 am today, the ropes tied to about 10 barges at the North Port Pier 7 and Bongrae Animal Shelter were either broken or out of place. They are currently being reorganized by tugboats and authorities there.

— At some terminals, such as the North Port’s New Gamman Pier, dozens of containers stacked in the yard were damaged by strong winds.

— At Gamman Pier in North Port, the bottom pavement of some berths were damaged due to flooding exposing high-voltage cables that supply power to the quay crane.

— The roof of Busan Asiad Main Stadium was torn by the strong wind brought by the typhoon. According to the Busan Sports Facility Management Office, Typhoon Maysak tore off 9 white tent roof curtains of the main stadium.