Typhoon Omais Brings Flooding and Road Damage

Up to 88 mm of heavy hourly rain fell on Busan due to the influence of the season’s 12th typhoon Omais, leading to flood damage throughout the city.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, a stream flooded, and nearby residents had to be evacuated and a dramatic rescue was carried out for a person trapped inside of a flooded vehicle.

The fire department rescued 12 people in eight separate incidents due to flooding.

The city also issued landslide warnings and advisories and at some points completely restricted traffic on Gwangan and other ocean bridges due to strong winds with speeds of up to 30.6 m/s.

Busan, which fell on the right side of the typhoon’s path, received at least 110 reports of damages, and access to 33 city roads was restricted due to flooding or concerns of flooding.

The typhoon advisory was lifted at 4 a.m. yesterday.

Geumjeong-gu had the most rain with 158 mm and Busanjin-gu had 144.5 mm.

Wind speeds during the storm were 68 km/hr.