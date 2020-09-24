Image: Facebook
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Haps Staff

On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title fights, and as always, we’ll have it on live in English and in HD. Here’s the lineup:

Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa (Middleweight Title Fight)
Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz (Light Heavyweight Title Fight)
Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval
Hakeem Dowodu vs. Zubaira Tukhogov

The bar will be open at 11:00 am for the fights, and they’ll have the replay on later around 5:00 p.m.

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Travel

