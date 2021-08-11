Uhm Junghwa and Cho Jinwoong Named as ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ Jurors at BIFF

Uhm Junghwa and Cho Jinwoong are commissioned to be jurors for the ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival, which will be held from October 6th to October 15th.

The ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award is dedicated to discovering new actors that have the potential and capacity to lead the future of the Korean movie industry.

The ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award is presented to one actor and one actress for outstanding performance. The nominees include all actors and actresses from Korean independent feature films that were submitted to New Currents and the Korean Cinema Today_Vision section. Since its establishment in 2014, it has honored the following actors and actresses with the award: Choi Woo-shik of Set Me Free and Cho Soohyang of Wild Flowers in 2014, Lee Ju-Won of Alone and Jang Sun of Communication & Lies in 2015, Lee Minji and Gu Gyohwan of Jane in 2016, Jeon Yeobeen of After My Death and Park Jonghwan of Hit the Night in 2017, Lee Juyeong of Maggie and Moon Choi of Our Body in 2018, Kim Junhyung and Mun Hye-in of The Education in 2019, and Lim Seong-mi of Fighter in 2020.

As a juror for the 26th BIFF ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award, Uhm Junghwa debuted in the 1993 film, On a Windy Day We Must Go to Apgujeong , and went on to star in Marriage Is a Crazy Thing (2002), Singles (2003), All for Love (2005), Princess Aurora (2005), Haeundae (2009), Dancing Queen (2012), Montage (2013), Miss Wife (2015), and Okay! Madam (2020), from which she built a strong filmography by taking on challenging roles in various genres. Furthermore, she is active in many fields, from variety shows to popular music, and is considered to be a multi-dimensional entertainer.

The other juror for the 26th BIFF ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award, actor Cho Jinwoong, left a strong impression in his debut film, Once Upon a Time in High School (2004), and has been receiving endless accolades from audiences due to his eclectic acting ability, as seen in The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014) and Assassination (2015), both of which garnered over 10,000,000 audience counts, A Hard Day (2014), The Handmaiden (2016), Believer (2018), Intimate Strangers (2018), Black Money (2019), Me and Me (2020) to list a few.

The winner of the ‘Actor & Actress of the Year’ award will receive 5,000,000 KRW as a reward and will receive the award from the two jurors, Uhm Junghwa and Cho Jinwoong, in person at the BIFF closing ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on October 15th.