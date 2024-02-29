UK University Fair to be Held at International School of Busan

Join the International School of Busan (ISB) for a prestigious UK Universities Fair, bringing together renowned institutions such as the University of Leeds, University of York, Queen Mary University of London, and more, to our city.

Organized in coordination with Claire Zupnik from the University of Leeds and the British Universities in South Korea (BUISK) group, this fair is your gateway to exploring diverse educational opportunities and connecting with university representatives from the UK.

Whether you’re considering undergraduate or postgraduate studies, this event is the perfect venue to gather information, ask questions, and make informed decisions about your higher education journey.

Open to All: This session is designed for prospective students, parents, and educators interested in the UK’s higher education landscape. Secure your spot and register below to discover the possibilities that await you in the UK.

Event Information

Date: Monday, March 11th, 2024

Location: ISB Gymnasium

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Register Here

Participating Universities

University of Leeds

University of York

Loughborough University

The University of Manchester

BIMM University

Durham University

University of Huddersfield

University of Warwick

Oxford Brookes University

University of Bristol

University of Southampton

City University

Queen Mary University of London

The University Of Sheffield

Ravensbourne University London

Queen’s University Belfast

University of East Anglia (UEA)

University of Bath