Image: ISB
Business SpotlightLifestyle

UK University Fair to be Held at International School of Busan

Explore UK Higher Education: Universities Fair in Busan on March 11th, 2024.

By ISB News

Join the International School of Busan (ISB) for a prestigious UK Universities Fair, bringing together renowned institutions such as the University of Leeds, University of York, Queen Mary University of London, and more, to our city.

Organized in coordination with Claire Zupnik from the University of Leeds and the British Universities in South Korea (BUISK) group, this fair is your gateway to exploring diverse educational opportunities and connecting with university representatives from the UK.

Whether you’re considering undergraduate or postgraduate studies, this event is the perfect venue to gather information, ask questions, and make informed decisions about your higher education journey.

Open to All: This session is designed for prospective students, parents, and educators interested in the UK’s higher education landscape. Secure your spot and register below to discover the possibilities that await you in the UK.

Event Information

Date: Monday, March 11th, 2024

Location: ISB Gymnasium

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Register Here

Participating Universities

University of Leeds

University of York

Loughborough University 

The University of Manchester

BIMM University

Durham University

University of Huddersfield 

University of Warwick

Oxford Brookes University

University of Bristol

University of Southampton

City University 

Queen Mary University of London

The University Of Sheffield 

Ravensbourne University London

Queen’s University Belfast

University of East Anglia (UEA) 

University of Bath

ISB News
ISB Newshttps://www.isbusan.org/
ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum school, offering IB programmes for all students from pre-kindergarten to the diploma programme in Grade 11 and 12.

Related Articles

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Beyond Trading: Unique Ways to Profit and Improve in Binary Options

‘Sky Swing Champion Competition’ to Take Place at Yongdusan Park

Navigating the Thrill of Online Slots with a Sports Twist

Weaving Through the Fabric of Digital Currency: Bitcoin’s Fiscal Tapestry

Unveiling Cross-Chain Transaction Frontiers: Bitcoin-Ethereum Epoch

The Latest

Celebrate Samgyeopsal Day This Sunday

Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

Train Service to Yangsan to Increase During the Wondong Plum Festival

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch

Tongyeong to Launch a Twice Weekly Ship to Ogok Island

Busan
scattered clouds
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
87 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 