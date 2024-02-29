UK University Fair to be Held at International School of Busan

Join the International School of Busan (ISB) for a prestigious UK Universities Fair, bringing together renowned institutions such as the University of Leeds, University of York, Queen Mary University of London, and more, to our city.
Organized in coordination with Claire Zupnik from the University of Leeds and the British Universities in South Korea (BUISK) group, this fair is your gateway to exploring diverse educational opportunities and connecting with university representatives from the UK.
Whether you’re considering undergraduate or postgraduate studies, this event is the perfect venue to gather information, ask questions, and make informed decisions about your higher education journey.
Open to All: This session is designed for prospective students, parents, and educators interested in the UK’s higher education landscape. Secure your spot and register below to discover the possibilities that await you in the UK.
Event Information
Date: Monday, March 11th, 2024
Location: ISB Gymnasium
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 PM
Register Here
Participating Universities
University of Leeds
University of York
Loughborough University
The University of Manchester
BIMM University
Durham University
University of Huddersfield
University of Warwick
Oxford Brookes University
University of Bristol
University of Southampton
City University
Queen Mary University of London
The University Of Sheffield
Ravensbourne University London
Queen’s University Belfast
University of East Anglia (UEA)
University of Bath