Ukraine Applies to Organize World Expo 2030 in Odesa

Ukraine submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to organize World Expo 2030 in Odesa on the 15th of October.

The letter, from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, was handed to the Secretary-General of the

BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, by the Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko.

Ukraine’s candidature is based on the theme “Renaissance. Technology. Future”, and if

successful, the Expo would take place in the city of Odesa between 1 May and 31 October

2030.

The six-month candidature phase for World Expo 2030 was launched on 29 April 2021 when the Russian Federation notified the BIE of its candidature for Moscow. This was followed by the Republic of Korea’s candidature for Busan on 23 June 2021 and Italy’s candidature for Rome on 7 October 2021.

The BIE will close the candidate list on 29 October 2021 at 5 pm CET.

Once the list is closed, the project examination phase of the candidature process will be

launched, during which each candidate will submit a detailed candidature dossier. The BIE

will then organize Enquiry Missions and assess the feasibility and viability of each

candidature project. The host country of World Expo 2030 will then be elected by BIE

Member States gathered in a General Assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

The Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes stated: “The BIE is pleased to receive Ukraine’s candidature to organize World Expo 2030 in Odesa. This fourth candidature testifies to the compelling interest in World Expos as global events that generate lasting transformations in favor of a better world.”

Ukraine participates regularly in World and Specialised Expos. At Specialised Expo 2017

Astana, it was rewarded with a Bronze Award in its category for its thematic development.

Currently, at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ukraine is participating with a self-built pavilion under the

theme “Smart Ukraine: connecting dots”.

World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are global gatherings

of nations addressing universal challenges of our time. These unparalleled global events

offer a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities. Taking

place every five years and lasting up to six months, World Expos welcome tens of millions

of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for

years to come.

World Expo 2020, taking place in Dubai (UAE) under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, opened on 1 October 2021 and will close on 31 March 2022. The next World Expo will take place in Osaka, Kansai (Japan) under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” between 13 April and 13 October 2025.