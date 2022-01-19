Ulsan Announces ‘Nam-gu Development Strategy and Policy Support Plan’

The city of Ulsan announced the ‘Nam-gu development strategy and policy support plan’ at the press center on the 3rd floor of the Nam-gu Capitol at 11 am on January 18th.

This announcement is the last one following Ulju-gun, Buk-gu, Jung-gu, and Dong-gu, as it was designed to support policy implementation and share regional development strategies between Ulsan City and the five districts.

A press conference was held as Ulsan City announced the key initiatives for policy support in the Nam-gu region.

The key leading projects supported by Ulsan City are:

— Creation of a residential, cultural and financial complex town around the site of the agricultural and fishery wholesale market

— Creating a carbon-neutral future science park in Ulsan Grand Park

— Expanding the Taehwagang National Garden and creating a luxury bridge

— Creating a hydrogen complex hub at Taehwagang Station

There are five tasks, including the creation of a complex cultural belt for the Okdong military base.

First, in relation to the construction of a residential, cultural, and financial complex town around the site of the agricultural and fishery wholesale market, Ulsan City will reorganize the city plan and establish a development plan for the Samsan area, which has grown into a large-scale new town in line with the relocation of the wholesale market in 2026.

By actively reviewing advanced cases such as Busan Munhyeon Innovation City and Tokyo Midtown, a complex town that combines housing, culture, and finance will be created.

Second, in order to develop Ulsan Grand Park into a carbon-neutral future science park, starting with securing a national budget of 1 billion won this year, the establishment of the National Carbon-neutral Science Museum will be promoted in earnest.

The Science Hall will be composed of various facilities for exhibition, education, and experience of cutting-edge technologies that will lead carbon neutrality, such as a hydrogen energy city, carbon-neutral future technology, and future mobility.

Ulsan City is planning to actively consult with companies to create various infrastructures, such as attracting the Future Industry Pavilion where you can learn the history of power generation and future visions of global companies including Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries, and SK.

In connection with the self-driving hydrogen shuttle bus that circulates around Ulsan Grand Park and the techno-industrial complex, it is also planning to create a space to experience nature and science technology such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence (AI), and biodata farm.

In the future, the Ulsan Grand Park area will become Korea’s representative tourist attraction where ecology, history, industry, science, and culture converge in harmony with the existing Ulsan Museum.

Third, expand the Taehwa River National Garden and promote the luxury of the Taehwa River Bridge.

Ulsan City is planning to expand the Taehwa River National Garden to the whole area of ​​Namsan as part of the Ulsan Green New Deal, the ‘Great Peace Taehwa River National Garden Project’, and to create an Ulsan Garden Complex including underground Namsan-ro and Namsan Observatory.

Ulsan Bridge will show a unique night view of the waterfront through a specialized urban light art project, and environmental improvement projects will be carried out in the lower sections of Beonyeong Bridge, Myeongchon Bridge, and Hakseong Bridge to further enhance the dignity of the city by adding the beauty and convenience of each bridge. Is expected.

Fourth, Taehwagang Station will be developed as a hydrogen complex hub by connecting hydrogen energy supply and charging, and new hydrogen-based transportation means.

In order to strengthen listing as a hydrogen city, the name of Taehwagang Station will be revised and a hydrogen park will be promoted.

Through this, Taehwagang Station will be reborn as a symbol of Ulsan, a global hydrogen city where you can live, move, and enjoy hydrogen.

Fifth, a member of the Okdong military base will be created as a complex cultural belt.

Ulsan City formed a joint consultative body with the Ministry of National Defense to relocate the military base in Okdong, a long-cherished wish of local residents and discussed it in earnest. In addition, public cultural facilities and public parking lots will be built.

After completing the demolition of the former Ulju-gun office in the first half of this year, full-scale complex development is being pursued with the goal of completion in 2025.

A multi-purpose performance hall, a living culture center, a small library, a youth support center, and childcare facilities will be created to breathe new life into the region.

On the site of Okdong, which UBC Ulsan Broadcasting decided to contribute to the public, the plan is to build a public cultural facility that citizens absolutely need by collecting the various demands of local residents and administrative needs.

“This year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the designation of the Ulsan Industrial District, Nam-gu, the beginning and the center of Ulsan, the industrial capital of Korea, will do our best to become a key driving force that will lead Ulsan’s future 60 years,” an official from Ulsan City said.