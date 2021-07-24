Ulsan Beaches to Prohibit Eating and Drinking at Night

The city of Ulsan has enacted an administrative order prohibiting eating and drinking at its city’s beaches.

Known as Administrative Measure #72, it implemented an act that prohibits eating and drinking from 7 p.m to 6 a.m.

A probation period from the 24th to the 30th will take place first before implementing the full measures from the 31st of July through August 16.

The beaches affected are Ilsan Beach in Dong-gu and Jinha Beach in Ulju-gu.

Violation of the rule could result in a 100,000 won fine.

The city has stepped up quarantine measures ahead of the busy holiday season due to concerns over COVID-19 spread and the risk of group infections.