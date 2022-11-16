Ulsan Begins a Full-Fledged Response System in Preparation for Heavy Snow and Cold This winter

Ulsan City announced that it will establish and operate preventive measures and an emergency response system by setting a winter natural disaster preparation period until March 15 next year and maintaining a 24-hour tight situation management system.

According to this year’s meteorological forecast, temperatures are expected to be lower than normal due to the continuation of the La Niña phenomenon and the decrease in Arctic sea ice, requiring more thorough preparation for natural disasters in winter than ever before.

Accordingly, Ulsan has established its own response plan in preparation for natural disasters in winter and maintains a tight situation management system 24 hours a day by organizing emergency work in five stages, including normal and preliminary preparation stages and emergency stages 1 to 3, depending on weather conditions.

From October 18th to 24th, Ulsan City conducted preliminary inspections of six areas expected to be isolated, seven areas expected to have traffic disruptions, 13 areas for de-icing advance bases, seven areas with automatic salt water spray devices, and four areas with road heating lines, which are in the preliminary preparation stage.

In the emergency phase, it is planned to strengthen on-site response measures in disaster-vulnerable areas by having a one-step quick situation judgment from the time of the preliminary weather warning.

The Disaster Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, in which 33 collaboration departments, disaster management agencies, and related organizations work together from the initial stage, is promptly operated to preemptively respond to all-natural disasters that occur in winter.