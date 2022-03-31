Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel Tolls Frozen Until March Next Year

Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel tolls will be frozen for one year from April 1 this year to March 31 next year.

Ulsan City announced at the end of February that it decided to freeze Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel after reviewing the application for toll adjustment from Ulsan Harbor Bridge, a private operator of the Ulsan Bridge.

According to this toll freeze, the cost that Ulsan City has to pay for Ulsan Harbor Bridge Co., Ltd. is 3.2 billion won per year based on last year’s traffic volume.

An Ulsan city official said, “In consideration of the increase in the consumer price index as of the end of 2021, we have decided to freeze the toll fee in consideration of the overall economic stagnation in Ulsan, including the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel tolls have been frozen for 5 years after they opened on June 1, 2015, and increased once in 2017.