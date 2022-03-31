Image: City of Ulsan
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel Tolls Frozen Until March Next Year

Haps Staff

Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel tolls will be frozen for one year from April 1 this year to March 31 next year.

Ulsan City announced at the end of February that it decided to freeze Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel after reviewing the application for toll adjustment from Ulsan Harbor Bridge, a private operator of the Ulsan Bridge.

According to this toll freeze, the cost that Ulsan City has to pay for Ulsan Harbor Bridge Co., Ltd. is 3.2 billion won per year based on last year’s traffic volume.

An Ulsan city official said, “In consideration of the increase in the consumer price index as of the end of 2021, we have decided to freeze the toll fee in consideration of the overall economic stagnation in Ulsan, including the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel tolls have been frozen for 5 years after they opened on June 1, 2015, and increased once in 2017. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
62 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 