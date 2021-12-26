Ulsan Bridge Re-Lighting Ceremony Taking Place December 31

The city of Ulsan and Ulsan Harbor Bridge Co., Ltd. announced that they would implement free passage across Ulsan Bridge and Yeomposan Tunnel on January 1 and January 2 next year to commemorate the re-lighting of the Ulsan Bridge.

The Ulsan Bridge landscape lighting was turned off for 2 years and 3 months due to a flame failure in the explosion of the oil carrier Stoit Groenland at Yeompo Pier on September 28, 2019.

After the accident, Ulsan City and Ulsan Harbor Bridge Co., Ltd. carried out a detailed safety inspection and detailed design service for the structure of the Ulsan Bridge and first carried out repair work of the landscape lighting.

The city of Ulsan had difficulties in the two-year agreement for damages with the shipowner of the accident, but in September, it was successfully completed without legal disputes with the shipowner.

Ulsan Harbor Bridge Co., Ltd. announced that there are no structural safety problems with the major facilities of the bridge and plans to complete the final restoration work by next year, such as fixing the hanger cable repairs, guard rails, and repainting of structures.

The Ulsan Bridge landscape lighting re-illumination ceremony will be held at the Ulsan Bridge Observatory at 5:30 pm on Friday, December 31.

The “Night View from the Ulsan Bridge Observatory” is considered one of the 12 most beautiful views of Ulsan.

Ulsan Bridge, which is the longest short-span suspension bridge in Korea and the third-longest in the world, opened in June 2015.