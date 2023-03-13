Image: City of Ulsan
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan Bridge Toll May Rise From April 1

Haps Staff

The city of Ulsan is contemplating whether to raise the toll on Ulsan Bridge, which connects Nam-gu and Dong-gu.

Tolls for the Ulsan Bridge and the access road are adjusted on April 1 every year to reflect changes in the consumer price index, according to an agreement signed with Ulsan Harbor Bridge, a private operator.

Currently, the toll collection section consists of two routes, the entire section (Maeam intersection to Yeomposan office) and the Ulsan bridge section (Maeam intersection to the former office). The section of the Yeompo Mountain Tunnel (Asan-ro to Yeompo Mountain Sales Office) became free from January 1 this year.

Small car drivers pay 1,800 won, mid-sized car drivers 2,700 won, and large car drivers 3,600 won.

The tolls for the Ulsan Bridge and its access roads, which opened in June 2015, have been frozen for five years after an increase in 2017 because, despite rising prices, the city compensated the operator for losses to minimize the burden on citizens.

However, since the ‘Yeompo Mountain Tunnel Section’ was made free of charge in January of this year, the operator’s burden has increased significantly, and it is expected that the maintenance cost will further increase in the future due to the increase in traffic volume in the Yeompo Mountain Tunnel Section.

According to the National Statistical Office, the consumer price index rose 5.1% year-on-year last year, which is a large increase compared to 2020 (0.5%) and 2021 (2.5%), which is acting as a cause of pressure for this toll increase.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
65 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 