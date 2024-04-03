Image: City of Ulsan
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan Bridge Tolls Frozen Until March Next Year

By Haps Staff

The tolls for Ulsan Bridge and its access roads will remain unchanged until March of the following year, as announced by Ulsan City.

The decision comes after the city received and reviewed the toll adjustment application from Ulsan Harbor Bridge, the private operator, in late February.

Traditionally, toll adjustments for Ulsan Bridge and access roads occur every April 1, aligning with changes in the consumer price index as per the agreement with Ulsan Harbor Bridge.

Presently, tolls are collected for two routes: the entire section from Maeam Intersection to Yeomposan Sales Office and the Ulsan Bridge section from Maeam Intersection to Former Sales Office, with fees set at 1,800 won and 1,200 won respectively for small vehicles.

Tolls for the Yeomposan Tunnel section (Asan-ro to Yeomposan Office) have been waived since the beginning of this year.

Since their inception on June 1, 2015, Ulsan Bridge tolls and access road charges have remained constant for five years, barring one increase in 2017.

Despite expectations of an increase this year due to a significant rise of 5.1% in the consumer price index in 2022 compared to the previous year, the city has opted to freeze the tolls.

This decision stems from concerns over the potential added burden on citizens, especially considering successive public rate hikes.

With tolls frozen, Ulsan City anticipates needing to allocate over 10 billion won annually to maintain the Ulsan Harbor Bridge.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

