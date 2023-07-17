Image: Ulsan City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan Bus Fare Prices to Rise from August 1st

By Haps Staff

Starting from August 1st, Ulsan City will implement an adjustment in city bus fares for the first time in 8 years.

The fare increase, approved after consultations and deliberations, will see city bus fares rise by 250 won from 1,250 won to 1,500 won.

Direct seats will be adjusted to 2,300 won, while green buses and village buses will now have a uniform fare of 1,000 won.

The price adjustment also involves abolishing the late-night surcharge for the limousine bus and introducing a single fare throughout the day.

Furthermore, the rates for teenagers and children will slightly increase between 100 won and 130 won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
heavy intensity rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
4.1kmh
100 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 