Ulsan Bus Fare Prices to Rise from August 1st

Starting from August 1st, Ulsan City will implement an adjustment in city bus fares for the first time in 8 years.

The fare increase, approved after consultations and deliberations, will see city bus fares rise by 250 won from 1,250 won to 1,500 won.

Direct seats will be adjusted to 2,300 won, while green buses and village buses will now have a uniform fare of 1,000 won.

The price adjustment also involves abolishing the late-night surcharge for the limousine bus and introducing a single fare throughout the day.

Furthermore, the rates for teenagers and children will slightly increase between 100 won and 130 won.