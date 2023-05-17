Image: Ulsan City
Ulsan Bus Fares to Rise to 1,500 Won

Haps Staff

Ulsan City is set to increase its city bus fare to 1,500 won, marking the first hike in eight years.

The Public Transportation Improvement Committee passed a bill on the 15th to raise the fare by 250 won from the current 1,250 won for regular city buses, using transportation cards.

The decision to adjust the bus fares was made based on considerations of wage increases and inflation, as the fares have remained unchanged since the previous increase in 2015.

The city intends to finalize the new bus fares after consulting with the city council in June and undergoing deliberation by the city price countermeasure committee in July. The specific timing for the fare adjustment has yet to be determined.

