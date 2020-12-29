Image: City of Ulsan
Ulsan Cancels All New Year’s Eve Events at Ganjeolgot

The city of Ulsan announced that it has canceled all events for New Year’s Eve, including all sunrise events at Ganjeolgot, Daewangam Park, and at Hamwol-ro.

According to the city, they still expect tourists to visit Ganjeolgot, one of the most popular places to watch the New Year’s sunrise each year.

Accordingly, Ulju-gun will control traffic between Myeongsan and Seosaeng Intersection and Ganjeolgot from 10 a.m. on the 31st to 10 a.m. on the 1st.

In addition, the parking lot at Ganjeolgot will be closed and access to the park area will be controlled from midnight on the 1st to 10 a.m.

The camping site at Daewangam Park in Dong-gu will be closed until the 3rd and the park will block access to the road from midnight on the 1st to 8 a.m.

Other places that will be closed or controlled are Hamwolru and the Whale Culture Village, while Sinmyeong, Sanha Beach, Jeongja Breakwater, Dongdaesan, Muryongsan, and Yeomposan will be controlled from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on the 1st.

Access to Ilsan, Jinha, and Jujeon Mongdol beaches will also be restricted.

Ulsan mayor Song Chul-ho issued a public statement asking for citizens to please stay home.

Ulsan’s New Year’s Day sunrise festival was also canceled in 2016 due to the avian influenza outbreak.

Haps Staff

