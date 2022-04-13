Ulsan City and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology Begin the “Undersea City” Construction

Ulsan City and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology (KIOST) will begin construction of the “Undersea City”.

As Ulsan was finally selected as the target of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries’ ‘Undersea Space Creation and Utilization Technology Development Competition Project’, it received 31.1 billion won in government funding for five years.

Ulsan City plans to invest a total budget of 37.3 billion won by 2026, including government expenses, to secure technology for ’50m depth of water, 5 people stay’ and create a modular underwater living space that can demonstrate ’30m depth, 3 people stay’.

They plan to develop subsea space design, construction, operation, and maintenance technology to create a living space in the sea completely independent of land and conduct research to prove it in stages.

Ulsan City will start R&D with the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology, the leading research institute from this year.

First, the geological and sea conditions of the subsea performance testbed are identified and the underwater structure (main module, residence module, decompression chamber module, data center module) design work, and then the performance test site installation and demonstration will be continued until 2026.

In order to create an undersea space where people can live independently from the land, it is necessary to converge technologies in various fields such as electronic communication, energy storage, and utilization, as well as cutting-edge offshore plant technology such as underwater construction robots.

The state-of-the-art subsea space creation technology completed in this way can greatly contribute to regional industrial development and future competitiveness improvement.

Through this project, Ulsan City plans to secure a comprehensive range of technologies such as location analysis and selection for undersea space, unmanned underwater construction, underwater energy supply and communication, ocean observation and measurement, maintenance of resident health, and safety assurance technology.

In the sea off Ulsan, the marine environment such as turbidity, tide, and water temperature makes it easy for underwater work, and there is no subsidence of the seabed for the past 20 years.

In addition, it has world-class shipbuilding and offshore plant technology, making it one of the best places to create undersea space.

If the ‘Ulsan Underwater City Construction’ is successfully implemented, the ‘Marine Observation Forecast System’ in preparation for disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, operation of the ‘Underwater Data Center’ with high energy efficiency and stability, and related projects such as marine culture experience tourism is also expected that this can be pursued together.

Ulsan City has been actively preparing for the development of an undersea city, such as conducting a ‘research service to review the feasibility of future submarine space construction’ last year prior to the government’s selection of public offerings.

In particular, in December of last year, a public-private-academia-research council was formed with 23 organizations, including local fishermen’s groups, universities, and companies, to create an environment for smooth business promotion.

An Ulsan city official said, “The Ulsan Undersea City Creation Project is a very meaningful project that expands the living area of ​​mankind by pioneering the dormant undersea space. We look forward to being able to effectively cope with changes.”