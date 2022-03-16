Ulsan City Held the ’77th Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting’ Event

Ulsan City held a tree planting event to commemorate the 77th Arbor Day on March 16th at 2:30 pm at San 158, Daebok-ri, Ungchon-myeon, Ulju-gun.

About 200 people, including the mayor of Ulsan, citizens, and public officials, attended the event and plan to plant 3,000 spruce trees on a total area of ​​20,000 square meters.

The area around Daebok-ri, where this year’s tree planting event is held, was the site of a large forest fire in March 2020 that suffered a total of 519ha of damage.

This tree planting event is meaningful in helping people understand the importance of forests and in restoring forests damaged by fire.

An official from Ulsan City said, “We will restore forests damaged by forest fires quickly, prevent disasters and improve forest landscapes, and promote the restoration of forest functions in the public interest and promote a virtuous cycle.”

To commemorate the 77th anniversary of Arbor Day, each district and county promotes its own tree planting event in March.

In Jung-gu, there are 1,000 cypress trees will be grown in the area of ​​Mt. Iphwa on the 24th, in Nam-gu 1,500 cypress trees in Duwang-dong opposite Ulsan Grand Park on the 23rd, in Buk-gu 1,500 cypress trees in the forest around Daean-dong on the 30th, and 3,000 trees in Ulju-gun, Daebok-ri, Ungchon-myeon Plant on the 22nd.