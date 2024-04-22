Ulsan City Launches ‘Bamboo Shoot Guardian Volunteer Group’ to Protect Taehwagang National Garden

Ulsan City is mobilizing the ‘Bamboo Shoot Guardian Volunteer Group’ until June 30 to safeguard bamboo shoots within the Taehwagang National Garden.

Comprising eight teams from the Simni Bamboo Forest Guardian Volunteer Association, the group will crack down on unauthorized harvesting or damage to bamboo shoots occurring daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Recognizing bamboo shoots as a vital asset for the garden’s future, the city is also conducting awareness campaigns to educate citizens on their value and importance.

Violators caught harvesting or damaging bamboo shoots face severe penalties under the Criminal Act.