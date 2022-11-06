Ulsan City Opens Foreign Resident Support Center

Ulsan City has opened the ‘Foreign Resident Support Center, a comprehensive service for resolving grievances and living convenience for foreign residents residing in the city.

The new center has been expanded and moved and opened at 4 pm on November 4th.

The Foreign Resident Support Center also relocated from the City Hall to the 8th floor of the Free Economic Zone Authority building next to the City Hall and will be reborn as a comprehensive support center for foreign residents equipped with civil affairs offices, conference rooms, and education rooms.

The newly created center will be used to provide free interpretation/translation consultation support, legal advice support, and daily life service information which can provide services for foreign residents in one place.

In addition, it will help foreigners live a stable life through life adaptation education for early adaptation, community support by country, and the revitalization of private international exchanges.

Ulsan City expects that the Foreign Resident Support Center will serve as a comprehensive service space that provides living information, convenience facilities, and civil service services to various foreigners including international students, multicultural families, and migrant workers.

The number of foreign residents in Ulsan is 17,410, which is more than 1.6% of the total population of 1.11 million.