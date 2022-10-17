Ulsan Culture and Arts Center Hosting ‘Art Forest Outdoor Lantern Exhibition’

Ulsan Culture and Arts Center will hold an ‘Art Forest Outdoor Lantern Exhibition’ for 30 days from October 20th to November 18th.

This exhibition, co-hosted by the Ulsan Art Association and the Ulsan Calligraphy Association, was prepared to pray for the successful hosting of the National Paralympic Games for the disabled and the recovery of daily life for citizens exhausted from COVID-19.

In this exhibition, 200 works of calligraphy lanterns, including Hangeul, Chinese characters, and literati paintings, will be displayed, expressing the hope for a successful hosting of the National Sports Festival for the Disabled, which will be held from the 19th.

200 artists in the field of calligraphy active in each association produce and display 4 pieces of calligraphy work per person as one lamp of a total tetrahedron, thereby promoting harmony and development of the local art world.

In particular, this exhibition will be held in an outdoor exhibition space so that all citizens can freely view calligraphy works, breaking away from the stereotype that calligraphy works are only viewed indoors.

The plan is to install a sturdy device to withstand the temperature difference between day and night and strong winds, to install lighting so that the works can be viewed at night, and to allow viewing through the natural light of the Forest of Art during the day.

Especially at night, it creates a fantastic atmosphere through the LED lights installed in the large structure in the center of the outdoor exhibition hall of the Forest of Art.

The Culture and Arts Center expects that this exhibition will be a good opportunity for the development of Ulsan Western art, from the touching words that resonate with the heart to the literati paintings that captivate our hearts with beautiful colors.

Admission is free and it’s open until 11 p.m. daily.