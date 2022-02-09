Ulsan Fire Department Carried Out 26,069 Rescue Operations in 2021

As a result of the ‘2021 Rescue Activity Status Analysis’ in Ulsan, a total of 26,069 cases were dispatched, 2757 cases were handled and 1,863 people were rescued.

The average daily dispatches were 71.4, and the number of rescues is 5.1.

Looking at the number of rescue cases by accident type, 6,066 safety measures (29.2%), 4,109 cases (19.79%) of beehive removal, 3,008 cases (14.5%) of fires, and 1,574 cases (7.6%) of traffic accidents were recorded.

The number of rescue cases by location included 7,626 cases (36.7%) at residences (communal/detached houses), 3,018 cases (14.5%) at roads and railroads, and 2,305 cases (11.4%) at factories/warehouses.

In particular, due to the impact of COVID-19, the number of indoor and living-close rescue calls has increased rapidly.

As the time spent at home increases due to COVID-19, the number of out-of-home (7,626 cases) increased by 21.2% (1,336 cases) compared to the previous year.

The number of requests for safety measures by accident type was 6,066 cases, a sharp increase of 86.9% (2,822 cases) compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, traffic accidents decreased by 7.47% (127 cases) compared to the previous year to 1,574 cases due to reduced movement due to social distancing and restrictions on gatherings.

In particular, the number of suicide-related dispatches increased by 24.1% (109 cases) from the previous year to 561 cases, which is believed to be due to the economic downturn and corona depression.

“We will provide high-quality services to citizens by predicting the occurrence of disasters through statistical analysis of rescue and preemptive response and strengthening the field capabilities of rescuers,” Jeong Byeong-do, head of the Fire Department said.