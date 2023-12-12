Image: Ulsan City
Ulsan Fun Ice Rink to Open From December 18

Ulsan City invites residents to enjoy the winter season at ‘Ulsan Fun Ice Rink’, located at the lakeside plaza in Ulsan Sports Park.

Following a 5-day free trial from December 18th to 22nd, the ice rink will be officially open from December 23rd to February 29th next year.

The grand opening ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. on December 22nd, will feature Ulsan Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom, City Council Chairman Kim Ki-hwan, and local dignitaries.

Festivities include figure skating performances and musical delights by Modern Sounds Jazz Big Band.

Situated along Munsu Lakeside Square, this year’s ice rink offers a scenic backdrop of the lake. Improved facilities, including bleachers, restrooms, concession stands, and stages, aim to enhance visitor comfort.

For an entrance fee of 2,000 won and a 1,000 won equipment rental fee, visitors can choose from ice skating, ice sledding, or snow sledding for an entertaining 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Discounts are available for combined sports usage, making it 4,000 won for two sports, 6,000 won for three sports, and 9,000 won for unlimited all-day access.

There will also be side events adding to the excitement.

To cater to beginners, the ice rink offers general classes and daily lessons, ensuring accessibility for all. Users can make reservations on-site or online through the Ulsan Kkul Jam Ice Rink website.

The city ensures a secure environment with 14 safety guards on-site and a nurse’s office for prompt emergency responses. Professional staff, including a qualified ice technician, maintain optimal ice conditions, providing a high-quality winter sports experience.

