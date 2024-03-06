Ulsan Looks to Revitalize its Gray Image

Ulsan City, in collaboration with the Ulsan Chamber of Commerce, SK Innovation, and Ulsan University, has embarked on the ‘Fun City Ulsan, Industrial Landscape Improvement Project.’

The agreement, signed at City Hall, aims to transform Ulsan into a vibrant destination by integrating industry with culture.

Ulsan City will oversee administrative tasks while the Chamber of Commerce facilitates corporate involvement. SK Innovation will spearhead the planning and execution of the project, which includes installing a media art sculpture and urban graffiti by renowned artists.

The highlight of the project is the “Wonder Globe”, a media art sculpture in a round shape 6m in diameter that can be viewed from any direction day and night that will be installed at the intersection of SK Innovation Co., Ltd.’s Ulsan CLX factory in Gosa-dong, Nam-gu.

This initiative, fully funded by SK Innovation, seeks to revitalize Ulsan’s image from a gray industrial city to an attractive hub for visitors.

With completion slated for August, the project signifies a significant step towards establishing Ulsan as a fun-filled city for all to enjoy.