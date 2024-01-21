Ulsan Migratory Bird Travel Bus Resumes Operations

Ulsan City and the Taehwa River Ecological Tourism Council have announced the resumption of the Ulsan Migratory Bird Travel Bus.

Operating twice a day, from Wednesday to Sunday, at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the bus embarks on a 3-hour journey through the Taehwa River and Dongcheon area, departing from the Taehwa River National Garden Parking Lot 1.

The birdwatching experience involves observing various avian species, such as herons, white egrets, ducks, and more, using binoculars provided individually and high-performance telescopes guided by natural environment interpreters.

The service, a first in the country since May 2021, was initiated by Korea Zinc, which donated an electric bus dedicated to migratory bird watching.

While closed from September to October and on Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok, the bus invites individuals, families, or groups, accommodating 12 participants per session on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inquiries about bus boarding can be directed to the Taehwa River Visitor Information Center.

The Taehwa River Ecological Tourism Council will oversee the operation of the bus from through December 2026.