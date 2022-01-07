Ulsan Museum of Art Opens

The long-awaited Ulsan Museum of Art has finally opened.

Ulsan Museum of Art, the first public art museum in Ulsan, opened to the public yesterday, allowing visitors to view the new exhibitions.

Ulsan Museum of Art is located at 72 Library-gil, Bukjeong-dong, Jung-gu, adjacent to Dongheon, Ulsan, and has three exhibition rooms and the first immersive media art hall (XR Lab) in a public art museum.

It has invested 67.7 billion won since August 2019 to build a total floor area of ​​12,770 square meters with three floors below ground and two stories above ground.

It aims to grow into a world-class global art museum through exhibitions and projects that seek the harmony of nature and technology, industry and art based on regional identity, advocating a ‘future art museum’ centered on media art.

For the first opening exhibition, a total of five exhibitions were prepared.

First, the opening special exhibition is ‘Post Nature: Dear Nature’. This exhibition contains the identity of Ulsan, which is transforming from an industrial capital to a city where ecology, culture, and tourism coexist. In this exhibition, you can also appreciate Nam June Paik’s ‘A Birdcage in the Bushes, Apocalypse in the Forest’. The exhibition will be on display at the Ulsan Museum of Art, Halls 1 and 2, until April 10th.

The exhibition ‘Black and Light: Aldo Tambellini’ will be held until April 17 at the immersive media art hall. You can experience an exhibition that satisfies the five senses using augmented reality (VR), virtual reality (AR), and extended reality (XR).

In Exhibition Room 3, a children’s special exhibition ‘Singing Whales, Diving Stars’ is held. Under the theme of ‘Ulsan’, a city where people, ecology, and technology coexist, it is an experiential exhibition in which children engage in synesthetic art activities. Children from 5 years old can participate, and children up to 7 years old must enter with a guardian. The exhibition runs until May 8.

‘Ulsan Museum of Art’s Collection Exhibition: Brilliant Days’ is an exhibition where you can see about 30 works from the collection of Ulsan Museum of Art, and is held at the former Ulsan Education and Training Center in Daewangam Park, Dong-gu. You can view ‘Turtle’ by Nam June Paik, the first work in the collection that reminds us of ‘Bangudae Petroglyphs’, the cultural prototype of Ulsan.

The ‘Face-to-Face 2021’ exhibition, which introduces the works of 24 outstanding young artists from the Ulsan region, will also be held in the former Ulsan Education and Training Center, and the two exhibitions will continue until April 10.

The Ulsan Museum of Art has an admission fee of 1,000 won, but it is free for those under the age of 19 and those over 65.

The operating hours are from 10 am to 6 pm, and it is closed on Mondays, Lunar New Year’s Day, and Chuseok.

For more information about the exhibitions, visit the Ulsan Museum of Art website.