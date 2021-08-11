Ulsan Museum of Art to Show Three Paik Nam-june Masterpieces

Ulsan Museum of Art, which is set to open to the public in December, will showcase three masterpieces by visual artist Paik Nam-june.

The three pieces — “Turtle”, “Sistine Chapel”, and “Forest of Cave-Revolution of the Forest” — are three of the famed artist’s works produced in the 1990s.

“Turtle” and “Forest of Cave-Revolution of the Forest” are expected to be displayed for three months, while “Sistine Chapel” will likely only have a 10-day run as it is due to be presented in Singapore also in December.