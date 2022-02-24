Ulsan Prepares Measures to Reduce Waiting Time at Temporary Screening and Inspection Centers

Ulsan City announced that it would prepare and promote a “plan to expand the inspection capacity of the temporary screening laboratory,” to alleviate the inconvenience of citizens due to the increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

If you look at the number of tests per week in the recent week, 14,512 from February 7 – February 13, and 24,769 from February 14 – February 20, there is a sudden increase in the number of confirmed cases.

As the number of people tested continues to increase, the waiting time is increasing, and citizens are experiencing inconvenience.

Accordingly, Ulsan City added manpower and equipment to speed up the ‘receipt’ process, which is the most important for reducing waiting time at the time when the list of inspectors was computerized after the implementation of the electronic questionnaire at the temporary screening test center, which took effect on Monday, February 7th.

However, as the number of inspectors continues to increase along with cold weather, Ulsan City has decided to expand the inspection line to reduce waiting time.

First of all, from February 26, the gene amplification (PCR) test line will be expanded to the two places — Sports Complex and Munsu Soccer Stadium.

In addition, the other three locations (Dong-gu National Sports Center, Nongso Stadium, and Onyang Sports Park) plan to minimize the inconvenience of citizens due to waiting time by expanding the reception desk personnel and equipment.

“We expect that the waiting time for citizens who wish to be tested will be reduced as we expand the inspection line and add manpower and equipment,” an Ulsan City official said.