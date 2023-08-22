Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Ulsan Presents “2023 Ulsan Garden Story Fair” with a Focus on Garden Culture

By Haps Staff

Ulsan City proudly announces the upcoming “2023 Ulsan Garden Story Fair,” scheduled to take place from September 8th to 10th.

The fair, with the theme “Garden that permeates my life,” is designed to offer Ulsan citizens a fresh vision of garden culture, fostering interest and participation, and ultimately transforming Ulsan into a more enchanting garden city.

Organized by the Ulsan Landscaping Association, this event will unfold within the scenic Ganjeolgot Park.

A highlight of the fair will be a captivating photo exhibition featuring garden works by Seung-Min Woo, renowned as Korea’s foremost garden photographer. Under the theme “Resembling nature and capturing nature,” Woo’s photographs will celebrate the beauty of gardens in their natural splendor.

Furthermore, the fair will host engaging activities. Among these, a “first-come, first-served” sharing event will offer 150 potted plants to attendees, fostering a sense of community.

