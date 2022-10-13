Ulsan Promoting its Tourism at the 23rd Busan International Tourism Exhibition

The city of Ulsan is participating in the ’23rd Busan International Tourism Exhibition’ held at BEXCO 1st Exhibition Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan for 4 days from October 13th to 16th to promote Ulsan tourist destinations.

Busan International Tourism Exhibition is a tourism promotion festival hosted by the city of Busan and organized by the Busan Tourism Association and Kotpa Co., Ltd.

195 organizations and companies from 32 countries are participating in the exhibition as a domestic tourism promotion center, overseas tourism promotion center, and special hall for tourism venture companies and souvenir companies.

Ulsan City has set up an Ulsan Tourism Promotion Center during the tourism exhibition period to promote Ulsan’s tourist destinations.

It will focus on promoting ‘Ulsan, a sea travel destination,’ through drawings (graphics) of Haeul, a representative whale character that is familiar externally, and Gangdong Mongdol Beach.

In addition, Simnidaesup Eunhasu-gil, Seuldo, Fe01 Junk Art Gallery, and Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse, which are popular recently on SNS, and travel products of Ulsan exclusive travel agencies are also promoted.

There will be experience events for visitors to the PR center. In the experience zone, under the theme of ‘Ulsan, get drunk on travel’, various Ulsan tourism souvenirs are presented through a tasting event in connection with local specialties such as local wine and pear juice and spinning a wheel for new subscribers of the Ulsan Travel SNS.