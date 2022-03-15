Ulsan Promoting Themed Garden Creation Project in the City Center in 2022

As part of the Green New Deal policy, Ulsan City announced that it would promote the ‘themed garden creation project in the city center in 2022’ to build a new garden culture model in various forms.

The target sites are the theme garden around the Children’s History Experience Center in Seongnam-dong, Jung-gu, and the theme garden in the Sinjeong Park area in Sinjeong-dong, Nam-gu.

The theme garden around Seongnam-dong Children’s History Experience Center, Jung-gu, is a cute alley garden with an area of ​​100 m2 and contains children’s children’s hearts.

The theme garden in Shinjeong Park, Sinjeong-dong, Nam-gu, covers an area of ​​450 m2 and is a five-color hyacinth-themed garden and rest area. Construction is scheduled to start in March and be completed in December.

The ‘Theme Garden Creation Project in the City’ is a project to build a model for spreading garden culture in daily life by reorganizing idle land into various forms of green space in the living area.

It aims to create a space for everyday life as a new natural healing and cultural space, beyond the spatial wall of the national garden, so that freedom and relaxation can be enjoyed.

Once a theme garden is created, Ulsan City plans to maintain and manage it with urban forest gardeners, citizen gardeners, big baby gardeners, and park caretakers.

“We expect the garden to not only provide a beautiful and pleasant environment to citizens but also serve as a space for rest, healing, and communication,” an official from Ulsan City said,

Ulsan City has designated 3 private gardens and 1 community garden as of 2022, and 15 practice gardens and 4 living-friendly gardens have been completed or are under construction.